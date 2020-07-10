Drinking Fountain Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

10th July 2020 – Global Drinking Fountains Market is expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years due to the increasing number of public places and tourist spots. Drinking fountains, aka water fountains, or bubblers offer drinking water. They comprise basin with either a tap or continuously running water. The drinking fountains are normally installed in public places, such as libraries, grocery stores, rest areas, schools, etc.

Drinking fountains market is driven by increasing demand from the public places, growing urbanization, and increasing population that demands installation of drinking fountains in different places. However, increasing incidences of water contamination at places is hampering the market.

Increasing number of market players is an emerging trend in the market. Furthermore, increase in number of construction of tourism spots and developments of existing public places is an opportunity for the market players to expand their product portfolio.

Drinking fountain market is categorized based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into floor mount drinking fountain, countertop drinking fountain, recessed mount drinking fountain, and wall mount drinking fountain. In terms of applications, market is divided into airports, school, parks & scenic spots, and railway & subway stations.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these report

Culligan

Primo

Oasis

Clover

Aqua Clara

Champ

Waterlogic

Honeywell

Whirlpool

Avalon

Newair

Ebac

Edgar

Cosmetal

Ragalta

Aquaid

Midea

Angel

Qinyuan

Haier

Lamo

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

