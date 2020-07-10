Automotive V-belts Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance during 2018 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive V-belts market

The Automotive V-belts report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume.

The Automotive V-belts report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Key findings of the Automotive V-belts market study:

Regional breakdown of the Automotive V-belts market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automotive V-belts vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automotive V-belts market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automotive V-belts market.

Global Automotive V-belts Market Segmentation

Automotive V-belts market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by specification and sales channel. On the basis of vehicle type, automotive V-belts can be segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of specification, Automotive V-belts can be segmented into Automotive 15, automotive 17, Automotive 22 and Automotive 28. On the basis of sales channel, automotive V-belts can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, the global market for the automotive V-belts market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

On the basis of region, the Automotive V-belts market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key players analyzed in the Automotive V-belts market study:

ContiTech AG

HERTH+BUSS

Zhejiang Kaiou Transmissions Belt Co., Ltd.

Gates Corporation

Robert Bosch AG

Mitsubishi Belting Ltd.

Goodyear rubber products

Optibelt GmbH AGB

Bando USA.

BG Automotive.

Queries addressed in the Automotive V-belts market report:

How has the global Automotive V-belts market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the Automotive V-belts market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Automotive V-belts market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Automotive V-belts market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Automotive V-belts market?

