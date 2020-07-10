Personal Exercise Mats Market Trends, Growth Insight, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2028

Fact.MR’s report on Global Personal Exercise Mats Market

The personal exercise mats market is envisaged to register a CAGR of ~7% through 2028. Sales of personal exercise mats exceeded 130 thousand units in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. By the end of 2019, the sales are envisaged to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7%. While a paradigm shift of consumers to healthier lifestyle practices has been a prominent factor underpinning sales of personal exercise mats among individuals, the report expects an increasing number of institutional buyers to emerge as a strong demand determinant in the years to come.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the personal exercise mats Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the personal exercise mats Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Personal Exercise Mats market considering 2013-2017 as the historic year and 2018–2028 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The Personal Exercise Mats market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The Personal Exercise Mats Market growth report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are EuProMed s.r.o. DHARMA DRUCK- UND VERTRIEBS GmbH (Lotus Design), Airex A.G , SPRI Products Inc., ProsourceFit, Excel International, Under Armor, Inc., Cosco (India) Ltd, Nivia Sports, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Baya, Dollamur LP, Ecoyoga Ltd, Equilibrium DFS, Jade Yoga, Kurma Grip, Shenzen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd, Stilelibero Ltd, Uwin and Yoga Design Labs.

On the basis of Mat Type, the Personal Exercise Mats market study consists of

Yoga Mats

Pilates Mats

Fitness Mats

On the basis of By Material, the Personal Exercise Mats market study incorporates:

PE

PVC

Rubber

TPE

Other Materials

On the basis of By Sales Channel, the Personal Exercise Mats market study consists of

Modern Trade Channels

Specialty Stores

DTC Online

DTC Institutional

Sports Variety Stores

Sports Retail Chain

Third Party Online

On the basis of Buyer Type, the Personal Exercise Mats market study incorporates:

Individual

Institutional

Crucial insights in the Personal Exercise Mats market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Personal Exercise Mats market.

Basic overview of the Personal Exercise Mats, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Personal Exercise Mats market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Personal Exercise Mats across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Personal Exercise Mats market stakeholders.

