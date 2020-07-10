San Jose,United States, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

XploreMR gives a critical assessment of the efficiency of emerging and mature markets in a new publication titled “ Automated People Mover Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019-2029 “

XploreMR recently published a new market research report on the automated people mover market comprising global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and provides a full detailed study of the key market dynamics. The growth prospects for the automated people mover market are attained with maximum precision after conducting a thorough research of the historical as well as current growth parameters of the automated people mover market.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the automated people mover market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the automated people mover market. The executive summary also gives XploreMR analysis and recommendations.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the automated people mover market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the automated people mover market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The automated people mover market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The automated people mover market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Automated People Mover Market Demand (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the automated people mover market in the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the automated people mover market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, key regulations, and installed base analysis for the automated people mover market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by System

Based on system type, the automated people mover market is segmented into monorail, duorail, and automated guideway transit system or MAGLEV. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automated people mover market and market attractiveness analysis based on system type.

Chapter 08 – Global Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the automated people mover market based on application, and has been classified into airports, urban transit, amusement parks, shopping or commercial centers, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the automated people mover market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, East Asia, and Asia Pacific.

Chapter 10 – North America Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America automated people mover market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automated people mover market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Europe, Middle East & Africa Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Europe, Middle East & Africa automated people mover market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Important growth prospects of the automated people mover market based on application and system type in Europe, Middle East & Africa are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the automated people mover market based on its applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Automated People Mover Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the automated people mover market in Asia Pacific region by focusing on Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the automated people mover market in Asia Pacific.

Chapter 15 – Emerging Countries Automated People Mover Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario and detailed study of the automated people mover market in emerging countries such as China and India along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the automated people mover market, along with their market presence analysis by region. Also, in this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the automated people mover market, and detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Doppelmayr Group, PT Len Industri (Persero), Leitner Group, LAX Integrated Express Solutions, Coester Group, Hyundai Rotem Company, and IHI Corporation, among others.

Chapter 17 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the automated people mover market report.

Chapter 18 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the automated people mover market.