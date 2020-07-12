Elastography Imaging Market Analysis | Industry Report 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Elastography imaging uses high-frequency soundwaves and mechanical waves to create images of the inside of the body. Currently, ultrasound is one of the most-preferred elastography imaging techniques as compared to other imaging modalities such as MRI and CT, owing to its minimally invasive nature, lower procedural cost, less/no side effects, and ease of use.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of breast cancer and chronic liver diseases and a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures across the globe.

According to research report the Elastography Imaging Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2018 to USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107232051

The major elastography imaging vendors include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Canon Medical System Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote (Italy), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Resoundant (US).These players have adopted various growth strategies from 2016 to 2018, such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, acquisitions and expansions to expand their presence in the global elastography imaging market. This has helped them to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

•On the basis of modality, the elastography imaging market is segmented into ultrasound and magnetic resonance. Ultrasound imaging involves the imaging of organs by exposing the anatomy to high-frequency sound waves.

•Based on end user, the global elastography imaging market is segmented into hospitals, surgical & diagnostic centers; ambulatory surgical centers; and other end users.

•Based on applications, the elastography imaging market is divided into eight segments, namely radiology/general imaging, cardiology, OB/GYN, urology, vascular, orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications, and other applications (anesthesia, neurology, and bariatric surgery, among others).

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107232051

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific elastography imaging market, particularly comprises Asian countries (such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia, among others) and Pacific countries (such as Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, among others). Emerging Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, are witnessing increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and rapid expansion and the modernization of their respective healthcare infrastructure.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com