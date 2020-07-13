Dermatology Devices Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

13th July 2020 – The global Dermatology Devices Market size is likely to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025, registering at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of esthetic procedures and escalating prevalence of skin-related disorders are major factors contributing toward the growth of the market.

There has been a rise in incidences of poor skin conditions which lead to increasing number of the skin treatments performed where dermatology devices are needed. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 20,256 thousand aesthetic procedures were performed globally. Thus, this large number of plastic and aesthetic surgeries performed worldwide is also expected to augment the dermatology devices market. Moreover, the increasing aesthetic concern among the population has led to the increased demand for the dermatology procedures ultimately leading to the dermatology devices market growth. In addition, the hair related problems are also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Growing prevalence of skin cancer is another major factor contributing toward market growth. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, about 10,130 people die due to melanoma each year in the U.S. Thus, there is rising demand for dermatology products for the diagnosis of the skin cancer which can help the prevention of cancer at an early stage. For instance, dermatoscopes are used for the detection of skin cancer by the evaluation of pigmented lesions. Moreover, the growing technological advancements in the dermatology devices has led to the increased demand for these products. Furthermore, the increased incidence of the obese population has further led to increased demand for the liposuction procedures, where dermatology products are used, ultimately boost the market growth.

Some of the key players comprise Solta Medical, Inc.; Alma Lasers, Ltd.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Cynosure, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Avita Medical Ltd.; and GE Healthcare. These companies are involved in new product development, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical expansions to gain maximum share in the sector. For instance, in 2013, cynosure, Inc., acquired Palomar medical technologies, that is expected to strengthen their laser-based treatment product portfolio.

North America dominated the market in 2015 due to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in this region. Moreover, the higher prevalence of the skin cancer and obesity in the U.S. also has led to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the growing popularity of medical tourism owing to the availability of less expensive medical treatments in the Asia Pacific region.

