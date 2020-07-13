Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market worth $759 million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, market availability & product affordability, rising number of sports & accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports market.

The orthopedic braces and supports market size is projected to reach USD 759 million by 2025 from USD 572 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

OTC Orthopedic Braces and Support Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders

OTC Orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly being used during clinical management of various orthopedic diseases and disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These products offer higher clinical efficacy and fast patient recovery compar6\yy7 ed to alternative therapies such as pain medications.

As of 2018, around 75 million individuals (aged 50 and over) had osteoporosis across the US, Europe, and Japan (Source: International Osteoporosis Foundation).

Around 400,000 people in the UK have rheumatoid arthritis, data as of 2018 (Source: Arthritis Research UK).

The incidence of orthopedic diseases and disorders is expected to increase further in the coming years with the increasing prevalence of obesity and related lifestyle disorders, as obese individuals are at a higher risk of orthopedic & musculoskeletal injuries as well as diabetes.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113271585

Restraint: Limited options to customize OTC orthopedic braces and supports

While customized and pre-fabricated braces are available on prescription worldwide, the currently available OTC braces are not as flexible. Patients with higher or lower arches, greater physical activity, specific shoe fit issues, or significant bone or tendon problems (as opposed to typical standards) mostly prefer prescription orthopedic braces (compared with OTC products).

OTC orthopedic braces have to be replaced every few months (as compared to prescription orthotics that last for years with minimal refurbishment). Thus, the lack of customization options for OTC orthopedic braces is one of the major factors responsible for restricting the wider adoption of OTC orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Increased sales of off-the-shelf and online products

Governments and insurance bodies across major countries increasingly recognize the effective patient care offered by such products and are thus supportive of online sales, higher reimbursement, and insurance coverage. Therefore, increasing sales of orthopedic braces through e-commerce websites and off-the-shelf channels, as well as the greater availability of reimbursement for such products across mature markets, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers of orthopedic braces and supports.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=113271585

Challenge: Significant adoption of pain medications

Topical, oral, and parenteral pain medications are used widely for the effective management of ] ppain associated with musculoskeletal disorders such as tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and osteoarthritis. Although orthopedic braces are used as part of a noninvasive approach for pain management during compression therapy (cold, hot, or conventional compression therapy), the adoption of pain medications for such applications is high owing to the low awareness about the benefits of orthopedic braces as well as the unfavorable reimbursement scenario for these products. The ease of administration and greater affordability of pain medications are the other major factors supporting this trend.

North America is the largest regional market for OTC Orthopedic braces and supports

North America is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market. The favorable reimbursement & insurance coverage for major orthopedic bracing procedures and supportive government regulations for product commercialization are the major factors driving the growth of the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market in North America.

Key Market Players

3M (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), DJO Finance LLC (US),BSN Medical (Germany), and Össur Hf (Iceland) are the top five players in the global OTC orthopedic braces and supports market. Other prominent players operating in this market include Breg, Inc. (US), , DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Neo G (UK), Mueller Sports Medicine (US), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Becker Orthopedic (US), and Trulife (Ireland).

Read More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/otc-orthopedic-braces.asp