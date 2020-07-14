Bronchoscopy Market Worth $2.6 billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Bronchoscopy Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

Technological Advancements

Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

Browse 235 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 222 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40057877

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The bronchoscopes segment dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2018.

Based on product, the bronchoscopy market is segmented into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and other bronchoscopy equipment. The bronchoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of bronchoscopes compared to the imaging systems and accessories, increasing prevalence of lung cancer, and technological advancements.

In 2018, the adult patients segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market.

Based on patient age, the market is segmented into adult patients and pediatric/neonate patients. The adult patients segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in adult patients.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2019

Based on end user, the bronchoscopy market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)/clinics. Hospitals commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high patient preference for hospital-based treatment & procedures, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, technologically advanced facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40057877

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America dominated the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global bronchoscopy market is attributed to the increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, and rising incidence of lung cancer in Canada.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

Who are the key players operating in the bronchoscopy market?