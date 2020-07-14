Lawful Interception Market Estimated to be $8.8 billion by 2025

As per report “Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, lawful interception market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the lawful interception market include penetration of smart devices, increase in cyber crimes, and counter terrorism initiatives adopted by government to curb potential terror attacks.

Major vendors operating in the lawful interception market include:

By component, the services segment to lead the market during the forecast period

The lawful interception services market is segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment comprises consulting, support and maintenance, training, and education. These services enhance the lawful interception portfolio of an enterprise and safeguard the endpoints, networks, and cloud environment from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss. Managed services help safeguard the enterprises by providing network assessment, targeted scanning and reporting, unlimited report generation, security controls and remediation, vulnerability analysis, live monitoring, and other such tasks.

Mobile network segment lead the market during the forecast period

The emergence of smart phones, laptops, and smart gagets helps the implementation of the lawful interception across different networks, such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and for other wireless access technologies, such as wireless LAN (WLAN) and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX). The lawful interception for mobile data is implemented in the core network of the operator. Leading vendors in the lawful interception market are working closely with leading network vendors and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for the preparation of 5G lawful interception.

The government vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Government agencies such as Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) in the US, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in the UK, Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India, Ministry of State Security (MSS) China, Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) of Japan are among the few government agencies of nations that are widely adopting the lawful interception solutions. Countries including the US and the UK have adopted mass surveillance programmes to combat any kind of threats toward its national security.

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America being the most developed region with well-established infrastructures, is home to large verticals that are capable of investing in reliable and advanced IT infrastructures for growing data traffic, thereby opening new opportunities for the adoption of lawful interception solution. The wide proliferation of broadband infrastructure, smartphones, and laptops has led to the increasing cybercrimes and introduced a wide range of options for terror groups to execute attacks and actuate criminal activities. LEAs and government agencies are widely adopting lawful interception solution due to the current environment marking the sophisticated use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), such as increase in terrorism relying on advanced technologies.