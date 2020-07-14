Companion Diagnostics Market: Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the companion diagnostics market is tied primarily to the advantages of companion diagnostics, the growing need for targeted therapy, the increasing importance of personalized medicine, the rising global incidence of cancer, and the ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics.

What the Companion Diagnostics Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, the global Companion Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 by the end of 2024. In 2019, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155571681

The assays, kits, & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2019. This is attributed to the availability of a wide range of assays, kits, & reagents in companion diagnostics, increasing the use of assays & kits in different therapeutic areas, and the growing demand for assays & kits in basic research and commercial applications which drives the growth of this segment.

The extractables/leachables testing services segment is expected to dominate the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use and widespread availability of PCR kits & reagents in companion diagnostic testing, growing applications of PCR in the high-throughput detection of mutants with a limited or low allele frequency of genes, and high turnaround time of PCR as compared to other technologies.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can majorly be attributed to the extensive usage of companion diagnostics in these industries owing to their growing prominence in drug development and the increasing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

Among all technology segments, the demand for companion diagnostics is estimated to grow at the highest rate among NGS technology. This can majorly be attributed to the factors such as technological advancements and the high demand for NGS-based tests, better sensitivity and specificity than traditional sequencing technologies and faster identification of genetic diseases in a specific population or tissue type which drives the market growth on this segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155571681

What Drives the Companion Diagnostics Market?

The growth of the global market for Companion Diagnostics is primarily influenced by the following factors:

+ Advantages of Companion Diagnostics

+ Growing Need for Targeted therapy

+ Growing Importance of Personalized Medicine

+ Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer

+ Growing Application Areas of Companion Diagnostics

Geographical growth scenario of Companion Diagnostics Market

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2019, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in the US & Canada, the presence of a large number of leading companion diagnostics vendors & national clinical laboratories in this region, and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced devices and instruments & presence of a large number of global players in this region are driving the growth of the companion diagnostics market in North America.

Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155571681

Leading market players and strategies adopted

The prominent players in the Companion Diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Myriad Genetics, Inc., (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), and Guardant Health, Inc. (US). These companies adopted strategies like new product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and other developments in order to achieve sustained growth and expand their global presence as well.