Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2028

14th July 2020 – Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System Market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to growing inclination from manual to automatic transmission. Automotive automatic transmission (AT) system is a motor vehicle transmission that automatically changes gear ratio while driving. It offers ease of operation by eliminating the driver to change the gears manually. It enables internal combustion engine to run at comparatively high rotational speed for better speed of the vehicle.

The major drivers of automotive automatic transmission (AT) system market are increasing production and sales of vehicles, growing demand for low-range and mid-range vehicles, increase in demand for high end cars in the developed regions of North America and Europe, and rise in adoption of semi-automatic transmission systems in commercial automobiles. Furthermore, change in consumer preference towards automatic transmission is also propelling the market. However, significant cost of automotive automatic transmission system is hindering the market growth.

Increasing government regulations for safety attributes and fuel efficiencies of the automobile are stimulating manufacturers to install AT systems in vehicles that can comply with both, regulations and safety is trending in the market. Increase in demand for AT systems from the developing economies is an opportunity for the market.

Automotive automatic transmission system market is categorized based on vehicle type, transmission type, fuel type, sales channel, and geography. Based on vehicle type, market is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Commercial vehicles is further divided into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, buses, and coaches. Passenger cars segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period in terms of revenue, increase in demand from the consumers, and rise in disposable income of consumers of developing economies.

By transmission type, automotive automatic transmission system market is bifurcated into hydraulic AT, CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), DCT (dual-clutch transmission), and others. Hydraulic AT segment expected to lead the market in the forecast period due to its high efficiency. This efficiency is attributed to the fuel consumption, use of sensor-based technology, for monitoring and detecting the throttle position, gear shifts, vehicle and engine speed among others. Based on fuel type, market is divided into diesel, hybrid, and gasoline. By sales channel, the market is divided into aftermarket and OEM (Original Equipment manufacturer).

Key Players

BorgWarner

ZF Friedrichshafen

Schaeffler

Eaton

Aisin Seiki

Voith

EXEDY

Allison Transmission

AVL LIST

Honda

VW

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

