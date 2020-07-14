Agricultural Microbials Market Opportunities | Size, Share, Scope | Future Trends, 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global agricultural microbials market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares, and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The global agricultural microbials market is expected to display higher growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the shifting trend towards organic farming. Use of microbial technologies to improve overall agriculture yields is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Bayer Cropscience

• Novozymes

• BASF

• Sumitomo Chemical

• DOW Agrosciences

• Syngenta

• Arysta Lifescience

• Certis

• Koppert

• Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

Growth Drivers:

Numerous initiatives and support provided by governments in different countries for modernization of agriculture is estimated to aggravate market value of agricultural microbials over the forecast period. To increase production value and achieve higher profits in short duration of time, leads to applying modern techniques in farming resulting in a significant growth in agricultural microbials market is expected in the upcoming years. Increasing use of agricultural microbial for wastewater treatment and recycling of agricultural and industrial wastes are the key market trend associated with agricultural microbials industry.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• Bacterial

• Fungal Microbials

• Composite Microbials

• Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Seed

• Soil

• Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the agricultural microbials industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing focus towards adoption of modern technology in farming to produce high yield and demand of quality food and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

