Operating Room Management Market worth 3.41 Billion USD by 2022

Operating room management includes software solutions that enable the smooth running of operating rooms and improve the productivity, efficiency, and quality of operating rooms.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the emphasis on cost control, efficiency improvement in ORs, redevelopment projects & funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, rising geriatric population, and the increasing demand for OR supply management software.

The global operating room management market is expected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.81 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period (2017-2022).

Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery) – Global Forecast to 2022

Global Operating Room Management Market is Segmented on:

Solution Delivery Mode Component End User

Solution

The solution segment is further segmented by data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. The data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017. The high growth rate of this segment is primarily attributed to its increasing demand and significant role in efficiently managing operating room expenditure.

Component

By component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software, coupled with the high cost of software and other associated costs such as licensing.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the global operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to increasing hospital expenditure, rising focus on activities to create awareness about operating room management, and the large number of operating room procedures in this region. APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing need to curb healthcare costs, investments & reforms to modernize the healthcare system, improving IT infrastructure are driving the growth of market in the region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

GE Healthcare (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Surgical Information Systems (US), Optum (US), MEDITECH (US), Picis Clinical Solutions (US), Getinge (Sweden), and STERIS (US)