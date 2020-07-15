Nanke Signature Group Announces Launch of New Product Line

Prescott, Arizona, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nanke Signature Group, a company specializing in construction and architecture, is proud to announce its plans to launch a new line of products.

Currently in development, this product line is going to include a collection of “pre-designed” homes, designed specifically for communities in the local area. These new products offer a semi-custom home for faster move-in times, guaranteed pricing, and the overall reduced risks for clients who are on a budget.

The first communities in the area that will feature this new collection including the Preserve, American Ranch, and Talking Rock Ranch. The homes are going to range in price from $450,000 to $800,000 and provide buyers with guaranteed pricing. There are no hidden fees or upgrades from the base models. The company is also offering new home maintenance service with each unit sold.

More information about the new line of products offered by Nanke Signature Group can be found by visiting the company’s website or by calling the helpful staff at (928) 776-0668.

About Nanke Signature Group: The mission of the team at Nanke Signature Group is to continue to develop better products and services for clients. The company works to maintain a reputation of excellence, which it has had since inception in 1948.

Company Name: Nanke Signature Group

Address: 220 W. Goodwin Street, Suite 7

City: Prescott

State: Arizona

Zip Code: 86303

Phone Number: (928) 776-0668

Email: info@nankeluxuryhomes.com

Website : https://nankeluxuryhomesprescott.com/