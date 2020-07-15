Nanke Luxury Homes Opens New Office Location

Posted on 2020-07-15 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Scottsdale, Arizona, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nanke Luxury Homes is pleased to announce they will soon be unveiling a new location. Clients within the Scottsdale, AZ, community and across Greater Phoenix will all have access to this new office. Nanke Luxury Homes plans to offer their full array of services at their new location.

Customers can find the new Nanke Luxury Homes office on Indian School Rd. It sits fairly close to the Scottsdale Fashion Square. In addition to their new office, Nanke Luxury Homes will also be unveiling another new business within the Phoenix community: a design studio. It will be located near the Biltmore Fashion Park. Jared Nanke, owner of the Nanke Signature Group, will lead the design studio.

By opening these new locations, Nanke Luxury Homes hopes to make their services more widely available to those in need. Customers can always turn to the company for assistance with building the home of their dreams. Nanke Luxury Homes plans to debut new projects as the year continues to unfold.

Anyone interested in learning more about Nanke Luxury Homes’ services and new location can get in touch by calling 480-798-3338 or visiting the company’s website.

About Nanke Luxury Homes: For seven decades and four generations, Nanke Luxury Homes has strived to deliver only the best in custom home building services. The company places their sole focus on client satisfaction. They have composed only the most qualified and professional team, all for the sake of fulfilling their clients’ wishes with the utmost detail and quality.

Company Name: Nanke Luxury Homes
Address: 7272 E. Indian School Road, Suite 540
City: Scottsdale
State: AZ
Zip Code: 85251
Phone Number: 480-798-3338

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!