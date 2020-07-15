Nanke Luxury Homes Opens New Office Location

Scottsdale, Arizona, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nanke Luxury Homes is pleased to announce they will soon be unveiling a new location. Clients within the Scottsdale, AZ, community and across Greater Phoenix will all have access to this new office. Nanke Luxury Homes plans to offer their full array of services at their new location.

Customers can find the new Nanke Luxury Homes office on Indian School Rd. It sits fairly close to the Scottsdale Fashion Square. In addition to their new office, Nanke Luxury Homes will also be unveiling another new business within the Phoenix community: a design studio. It will be located near the Biltmore Fashion Park. Jared Nanke, owner of the Nanke Signature Group, will lead the design studio.

By opening these new locations, Nanke Luxury Homes hopes to make their services more widely available to those in need. Customers can always turn to the company for assistance with building the home of their dreams. Nanke Luxury Homes plans to debut new projects as the year continues to unfold.

Anyone interested in learning more about Nanke Luxury Homes’ services and new location can get in touch by calling 480-798-3338 or visiting the company’s website.

About Nanke Luxury Homes: For seven decades and four generations, Nanke Luxury Homes has strived to deliver only the best in custom home building services. The company places their sole focus on client satisfaction. They have composed only the most qualified and professional team, all for the sake of fulfilling their clients’ wishes with the utmost detail and quality.

Company Name: Nanke Luxury Homes

Address: 7272 E. Indian School Road, Suite 540

City: Scottsdale

State: AZ

Zip Code: 85251

Phone Number: 480-798-3338