Kedia MD Announces Business Expansion and New Website Launch

Dallas, Texas, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Kedia MD is proud to announce the expansion of the medical practice, as well as a new website launch. Dr. Kedia has practiced gastroenterology in Dallas as a Medical Doctor of Interventional Endoscopy for four years. He worked to build new cutting-edge endoscopic programs from the ground up at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Some of these programs included endobariatrics, third-space endoscopy, antireflux procedures and therapeutic EUS.

People from throughout the state of Texas come to Methodist Dallas for the wide array of services provided and the innovative treatments available. The goal of the newly launched site is to reach more patients so they know what treatments are available and what options they have to treat their disorders in a minimally invasive manner.

The mission of Dr. Kedia is to not only provide innovative treatment options for patients but also to develop relationships and help individuals understand the disease or disorder they are fighting so they can make an informed decision about the therapy they choose.

Additional information about the newly launched website, as well as the treatments offered by Dr. Kedia, can be found by visiting the Kedia MD website or by calling 214-941-6891.

About Kedia MD:Dr. Prashant Kedia of Kedia MD is a highly specialized, therapeutic endoscopist who provides services at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Dedicated to a high level of patient care, this doctor is continually working to provide superior services for each patient.

Company: Kedia MD
Address: 221 W Colorado Pavilion 2, Suite 630
City: Dallas
State: Texas
Zip code: 75208
Telephone number: 1-214-941-6891
Fax number: 1-214-943-5871
Website : https://www.kediamd.com/

