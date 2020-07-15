Exxar, The Only North American Startup to get Selected For Plug n Play Japan

Fremont, California, USA, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Exxar, renowned for its revolutionary ‘3D Meeting Platform & CAD Collaboration Technology’, got selected as a part of the prestigious ‘Plug n Play Japan’. The program was designed to provide an international platform which will support startups to get introduced to and work along with industry mentors, prospective business corporations as partners and investors.

‘Exxar’ having specialty in converting ‘3D CAD’ into a Collaborative Extended Reality (XR)’ experience in real-time, is one of the 20 selected startups in ‘Plug n Play Japan’ for the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch acceleration program, which will be run from June to September 2020.

While announcing the achievement Mr. Praveen Bhaniramka, CEO of Exxar said, “This will help us to plug Exxar’s revolutionary 3D Meeting & CAD Collaboration technology to an innovative platform with the largest corporations in the world. Representing the North American region, Exxar is the only XR startup on this track.”

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is an innovation platform that connects the most innovative startups with the largest corporations in the world. Plug and Play is a world-class global venture capital/accelerator that partners with leading companies to support startups with innovative technologies and ideas. It carries out over 60 acceleration programs annually, providing more than 400+ companies with solutions to drive innovations. In addition, we have accelerated 2,000+ startups since inception in 2006. Plug and Play supported more than 500 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,450 startups around the world. Currently, Plug and Play is active in 16 countries with more than 30 bases. Plug and Play established its Japanese branch in July 2017, with its Tokyo-office.

About Exxar

Exxar provides a 3D Meeting Platform for Interactive & Immersive workflows. Exxar ensures business continuity for manufacturers by reducing the need for travel & physical equipment for product design, training, sales & service. Exxar enables digital transformation of these workflows by replacing a physical meeting with digital data, communications, interactions & environments.

Exxar

40171, San Carlos Place,Fremont, CA 94539 USA

Website – https://www.exxar.cloud/