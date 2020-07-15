Harbor Shoppers’s ‘47′ Fountaine Pajot Salina 48 Evolution Catamaran’ awarded as best catamaran boat by the famed travel magazine.

St. Thomas, VI, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The famous travel magazine announced an award for the best boat in 2020 and Harbor Shoppers’s ‘47′ Fountaine Pajot Salina 48 Evolution Catamaran’ boat won the award. For the third consecutive year, Harbor Shoppers is recognized as boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers. 

More about 47′ Fountaine Pajot Salina 48 Evolution Catamaran

This boat has various features: 

  • 4 double cabins with private bathrooms
  • 1 single bed
  • 2 skipper cabins
  • 2 fridges
  • Kitchen stove with 4 burners and 1 oven
  • 1 invertor 110v 1500w
  • Solar panel 1225w
  • GPF Raymarine
  • Autopilot Raymarine
  • Depth sensor Raymarine
  • 10 ft dinghy limin
  • 15 hp Yamaha outboard
  • Liferaft for 6 persons

This 48-foot catamaran will surely impress you by its size and innovative layout. Comfort, luxury, performance, space, everything was thought of before designing this spacious catamaran.

About Harbor Shoppers

Harbor Shoppers is a marketplace established in 1999 for consumer and commercial boat dealers, marinas, and insurers to buy and sell marine products online. With the aim to provide a reliable and trusted market for consignment of used and new marine products our buying and selling process is completely transparent. Whether you are looking to buy or sell items as small as a dock box or as large as a mega yacht, at Harbor Shoppers find the best deals and prices by bidding for products.

Contact info

Website: https://harborshoppers.com/ 

 Address:6300 Estate Frydenhoj, Ste 22, St. Thomas, VI 00802

