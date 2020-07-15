Ventilators Market worth $1.72 billion by 2027

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Ventilator Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Type (Adult, Infant), Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Center, EMS) – Global Forecast to 2027″, is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2027 from USD 0.93 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing incidence of preterm births, urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and rising number of ICU beds are the major factors driving the growth of the ventilators market.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11018337

“By mobility, the intensive care ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market in 2018.”

On the basis of mobility, the intensive case ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the global ventilators market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising number of ICU beds and rising adoption of equipping the ICU beds with ventilators.

“By interface, the invasive ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market in 2018.”

On the basis of interface, the invasive ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. The large share of this segment is due to the high prevalence of tobacco smoking, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD & asthma, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and improving healthcare affordability in developed countries.

“By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment of end user accounted for the largest share of ventilators market in 2018.”

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of private and public hospitals, economic expansion and focus of government on broader healthcare policies, and increasing per capita income.

“By type, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment held the largest market share of ventilators market in 2018.”

Based on type, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment held the largest market share of ventilators market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient population with severe COPD, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases; rising number of smokers; and rapid growth in the geriatric population.

“North America dominated the market in 2018.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of major market players, the rising geriatric population, high prevalence of smoking, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, highly developed healthcare system, and high healthcare expenditure are the other factors responsible for the large share of North America in the ventilators market.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=11018337

The prominent players in the global ventilators market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand), Air Liquide (France), Zoll Medical (US), Allied Healthcare Products (US), Airon (US), Mindray (China), and Schiller (Switzerland).

