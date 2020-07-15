BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Worth $8.3 billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Rapidly growing geriatric population coupled with the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases and increasing demand for early disease diagnosis are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are anticipated to further drive the growth of the diagnostic imaging market in BRIC countries.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is broadly segmented into six segments—X-ray imaging systems, CT scanners, ultrasound imaging systems, MRI systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The MRI systems segment held the largest share of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, high adoption of MRI systems by hospitals & diagnostic centers, and advances in technology.

On the basis of end users, the hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, growing inclination toward the automation and digitization of radiology patient workflow, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Browse 93 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242

Recent Developments:

In 2019, GE Healthcare (US) has launched ‘Vector CT Scan’ in China.

In 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) launched three new systems ARIETTA 65, ARIETTA 50, and ARIETTA 50 LE at the European Society of Radiology (ECR) in Russia.

In 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched the EPIQ Elite ultrasound system for general imaging as well as obstetrics & gynecology platforms in India.

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) introduced its Mammomat Revelation Mammography System and NX Series Ultrasound machines in India.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of diagnostic imaging across BRIC countries in the future?

Which modality type will register a high adoption rate during the forecast period?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of countries, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into Brazil, Russia, India, and China. China accounted for the largest share of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in 2018, followed by India. China has a dynamic and fast-growing healthcare industry with significant government emphasis on the modernization and expansion of the rural healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, rising geriatric population and associated diseases, easy accessibility to diagnostic imaging modalities, and rising adoption of advanced modalities are the key factors fueling the growth of the Chinese market.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Allengers (India), CURA Healthcare (India), NP JSC Amico (Russia), SONTU Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd. (China), among others.