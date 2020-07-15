Blood Warmer Devices Market Worth $225.6 Million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Blood Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%

By sample type, the sample warmer devices market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global sample warmer devices market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Number of Trauma Cases

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the sample warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont Instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).

Major industry players launched products to maintain and improve their position in the market. 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and focus on continuous product innovations.