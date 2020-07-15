Bottled Water Processing Market worth $315.96 billion by 2023

The report “Bottled Water Processing Market by Technology (Disinfection, Ion exchange, Filtration, and Packaging), Equipment (Filters, Bottle washers, Blow molders, Shrink wrappers, and Others), Product Type, Packaging Material, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The bottled water processing market is estimated to account for about USD 211.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of about USD 315.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increase in demand for packaged drinking water in the Asia Pacific region has played a considerable role in the bottled water processing market. As a result of the growing demand for potable water, bottled water processing equipment manufacturers are opting for membrane filtration technologies, to eliminate unwanted elements from water and to enhance the quality and shelf-life of drinking bottled water. The water treatment equipment manufacturers are developing innovative technological solutions and systems to convert high salinity waters such as seawater and brackish waters to potable drinking water, as the demand for drinking water is increasing in water-short areas.

By technology, the ion exchange and demineralization segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bottled water equipment market in 2018.

On the basis of technology, the ion exchange and demineralization segment is estimated to dominate the bottled water equipment market in 2018. Ion exchange softening is effective at removing both carbonate and noncarbonate hardness and is often used for waters high in noncarbonate hardness. Water softeners use salt and ion-exchange resins to reduce the hardness of water. They remove calcium and magnesium salts from the water; the resins are coated in a sodium solution, and as hard water comes in contact with the resin beds, the calcium and magnesium ions migrate out of the solution to the active sites on the resin and are replaced in the solution by sodium ions.

By product type, the sparkling water segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the bottled water market

During the forecast period, the sparkling water segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in the bottled water market, in terms of value and volume. There is a rising demand for sparkling bottled water over the carbonated drinks. The consumption of sparkling water in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific is subsequently increasing, as the consumers prefer new brands of sparkling water products over carbonated drinks. Bottled water is one of India’s fastest-growing sector in the beverage industry, which is one of the key factors for the rise in the bottled water processing market in the country. Thus, the rising health awareness, expanding organized retail, increase in disposable income, and growing urban drift in the country are driving the sparkling water market in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the bottled water processing market in 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the bottled water processing market in 2018. The region is projected to offer huge growth potential to the bottled water processing market. The region is witnessing the highest growth due to the rapid economic growth in countries such as India and China. It is attracting investors for setting up production facilities due to the ease of availability of raw materials, skilled labor, land, and equipment at lower costs. The sales of bottled water equipment are mainly concentrated in this region, with key players such as DowDuPont (US) and General Electric (US) offering their products in the Asia Pacific market. Asia Pacific is also a flourishing market for domestic manufacturers such as Aqua Pro systems (India) and Ion Exchange Ltd (India).

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bottled water processing market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), the 3M Company (US), Lenntech B.V. (South Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US); and prominent players in the global bottled water market including Nestlé (Switzerland), PepsiCo (US), Coca-Cola (US), Danone (France), and Tata Global Beverages (India).

