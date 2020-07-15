Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market Revenue | Growth Drivers and Share Analysis | Forecast To 2025

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Robot Vacuum Cleaners Market is subject to witness substantial growth due to the recent developments, innovations, and improved efficiency in domestic as well as commercial cleaning services. Additionally, factors responsible for robust growth in the robot vacuum market are growing demand for better hygiene in both residential and commercial applications and increasing need for cost-effective cleaning services. Introduction of automated and programmable vacuum cleaner robot has led to development of work-efficient services, thereby propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Key Players:

• Dyson

• Irobot

• Neato Robotics

• Miele

• Samsung

• Vileda

Growth Drivers:

Rising focus toward adoption of less time consuming automatic devices for various household activities are expected to drive the growth of robot vacuum market in the upcoming period. Rise in reimbursement of domestic workers is anticipated foster industry growth over the forecast period.

The recent technological advancements and development of the novel products & technologies such as touch control and voice recognition systems in order to enhance user experience are also expected to fuel revenue growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, shifting trends towards adoption of automated and intelligent vacuum cleaners is positively impacting market growth, in the last few years. Other factors such as cost effectiveness and time saving capabilities of robot vacuum cleaner are predicted to drive the growth of robot vacuum cleaner market over the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Breakdown Data by Type

• Dry Type

• Wet Type

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Breakdown Data by Application

• Household

• Commercial

• Industrial

Robot Vacuum Cleaners Production by Region

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Other Regions

Regional Insights:

North America and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies such as digitalization & automation, decreasing time for household activity and existence of well-established market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the robot vacuum cleaners market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising concerns regarding hygiene among general population, increasing personal disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

