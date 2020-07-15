TFT LCD Display Modules Market Insights | Emerging Trends & Demand | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global TFT LCD Display Modules Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global TFT LCD Display Modules Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing popularity of LCD displays, declining cost of the product, and shifting consumer preferences towards compact size & weight of display devices. TFT LCD display modules offer advantages such as low power consumption, compact size, reduced weight, portability and superior performance. These factors are expected to dive market growth in the upcoming years. However, growing competition in the market, complexity involved during manufacturing processes, and introduction of other technologies such as Low Temperature Poly-Silicon (LTPS), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Color Filter (CF) are restraining market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players:

AU Optronics

Samsung Display Solutions

Innolux

LG Display

Growth Drivers:

The technological advancements in the electronic manufacturing sector coupled with development of novel products & techniques such as compact LCD glass substrates with reduced thickness are expected to fuel market demand of TFT LCD display modules in the upcoming years. Increasing investment by industry participants for research & development of TFT LCD display modules to gain competitive edge over their counterparts is propelling market growth further. Globally, the TFT LCD display modules market is predicted to generate massive revenue in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in development of the TFT LCD display modules market.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Appliance

• Medical

• Industrial

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown a major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in electronic manufacturing sector, shifting trend towards thin-film display devices, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the TFT LCD display modules market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, vast consumer base, strong economic growth, increasing per capita income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

