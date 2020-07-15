Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Development – Global Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The report analyzes the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by circulating biomarker, end user, and region. On the basis of circulating biomarkers, the market is segmented into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150106081

The factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

According to the new market research report Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1%.

•Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vehicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the cfDNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

By end user, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

•Based on end user, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories).

The key players in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150106081

North America accounted for the largest share of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of breast cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy are aiding market growth in the region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com