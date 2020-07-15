Dental Floss Market Profile Analysis | Global Trend and Revenue | Forecast To 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Dental Floss Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Dental Floss Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Dental Floss is a cord of thin filaments exclusively used to remove dental plaque and food from between teeth. It is recommended by dentist to prevent dental diseases like dental cavities and gingivitis. PTFE (monofilament) floss and Nylon (or multifilament) floss are the two main types of dental floss

Key Players:

• Procter & Gamble

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sunstar Suisse

• Dr. Fresh

• DenTek

• Lion

• Water Pik

• Shantou Sanjiao

• Perect

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dental-floss-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

High demand for dental floss from customers to prevent interdental diseases, rising recommendation by dentists, growing disposable income, and rising popularity in developing countries are documented as the major factors estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Dental Floss Market is segmented based on type, product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Market Segment:

Key Product Types

• Waxed flosses

• Unwaxed floss

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Dental Floss and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market share could be developed healthcare infrastructure, rising recommendation for flossing products by dentist, easy accessibility, and rising awareness regarding dental floss among populace. The United States is a major consumer of Dental Floss in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Dental Floss in this region.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/