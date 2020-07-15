Surgical Suture Market Drivers | Global Demand and Revenue | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Surgical Suture Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Surgical Suture Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Surgical Sutures is also known as “Surgical Stitches” and they have needle with the attached length of thread. Surgical sutures imply medical devices that is used to hold body tissue collected close a wound.

Key Players:

Integra Life Sciences Corp

Teleflex

Medtronic

Acelity L.P.

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Surgical Suture Market include improved occurrences of numerous chronic diseases and technical developments in surgical suture products. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including absence of appropriate disinfection system in healthcare establishments and unfavorable taxation rules.

Market Segment:

Key Types

• Natural Fiber

• Synthetic Fiber

• Mixed Sutures

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Surgical Suture Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include massive increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and low cost of treatment, and the increasing occurrence of medical situations associated to esophagus, stomach, small bowel, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, liver, colon, and the thyroid gland are anticipated to propel the Asia Pacific market for surgical sutures.

