Small Boats Market Growth | Key Players and Opportunities | Forecast To 2024

Global Small Boats Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Small Boats Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period owing to the flourishing marine sector, rise in average selling prices and increasing interest of public in numerous water sports. Small boats are normally used on inland waterways like lakes, rivers and coastal regions. Increasing disposable income is propelling the growth of travel and tourism activities on a global scale, which is driving the small boats market. Small boats are used in several activities like boat racing, sailing, campaigning, motorized water sports that has affected small boats market positively in the recent years and the growth is expected to continue in future as well. Small boats built with high-quality material and advanced technology can handle a number of marine applications.

Key Players:

• Brunswick

• Groupe Beneteau

• Yamaha

• Correct Craft

• Malibu Boats

• MasterCraft

• Porter

• Stellacan

• Grady White

Growth Drivers:

Small boats market is thus expected to rise significantly in the coming years with substantial revenue generation also. Moreover, developing countries across the globe are witnessing considerable improvement in economy, which is resulting in increased expenditure on recreational activities. Furthermore, the demand for small boats is predicted to increase due to old trend of the traditional boats and technological enhancements. Additionally, the small boats offer wide applications from sailing, water sports, fishing, etc., which strengthens the penetration of small boats market in the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Key Topics

• Small Boats Markets

• Customizable Wave

• Sport Power Boats

• Fishing Motors

• Power Boats

• Large Sail Boats

• Yachts

• Racing Sailboats

• Personal Craft

• Inflatable

• Fiberglass

• Additive Manufacturing

• Stern Drive

• Jet Ski

• Sail boats

• Ski Boats

Regional Insights:

North America followed by Europe are expected to lead small boats market owing to the rise in recreational activities like fishing & boating and technological advancements in the region.

