Blood Viscometer Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2023

15th July 2020 – The global Blood Viscometer Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising importance to hemodynamics (blood flow) and related diagnosis to spur blood viscometer. The rising enhancement and expansion in research of blood viscometer to overcome challenges posed by rheometer methods or traditional viscometer are estimated to spur overall market growth. Blood viscometer is exclusively used to analyze blood viscosity; which is further helpful in diagnosis of risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease, smoking, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, and others. It delivers the data of blood flow condition throughout the vasculature.

It allows measuring of viscosity over a spectrum of shear rates and does not require any anticoagulants will spur blood viscometer market growth in the forecast period. For example, 2017 report published by CDC states that heart diseases are the major cause of mortality in America. So, growing occurrence of vascular diseases is likely to accelerate demand for blood viscometers. Furthermore, it is a safe, fast, and precise process to diagnose the viscosity which in turn will boost market growth in future.

Rising healthcare expenditure across several countries is estimated to contribute to the global market. On the other hand, development of substitutes for estimation of cardiovascular diseases and the other diseases may restrain overall market growth. Also, the high cost of equipment may hamper growth prospects of overall blood viscometer market in forecast period. The microVISC is excellent solution for daily routine viscosity measurements as it is a small sample and portable viscometer that provides precise and repeatable viscometer measurements.

The latest development from Benson Viscometers is BV1 single sample plasma viscometer. The system is perfect for specialty clinic or pathology laboratory looking for instant results on 1 to 50 plasma samples a day. It requires 80 microliters of plasma from a routine full blood count collection tube. On the other hand, enhanced BV200 is a fully automatic multi-sampling plasma viscometer that calculates PV of samples within 30 seconds.

Key Vendors

Anton Paar GmbH

Benson Viscometers Ltd

BioFluid Technology Inc.

Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd.

RheoSense Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Health Onvector Inc

