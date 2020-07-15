Cryogenic Valve Market Research Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2020-2023

15th July 2020 – The global Cryogenic Valve Market is set to grow exponentially in the forthcoming years. Rise in LNG trade to shoot up the demand for cryogenic valve. Cryogenic valves are likely to be used for cold applications and are most popularly used by companies that operate in the LNG and CNG domain. Since all gases cannot be termed as cryogenic, owing to their gaseous properties, the devices help in store and transport with more safety and efficiency.

Factors such as rising need for LNG and industrial gases have been instrumental in shaping the growth for cryogenic valve market. Increase in demand for transportation and storage activities for healthcare, chemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverages. In addition, surge in LNG businesses worldwide, boosts the use of cryogenic valve on a global scale.

NASA designed an innovative and high-pressure cryogenic valve that is excellent in design and embodies the features that separates it from the other conventional valves. Located in the Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, this device is an upgraded version of its early counterparts that offers more efficiency during the runtime of the flight. Unlike the conventional high-pressure valves, this device can modify itself independent of the body. It enables flexible features for modifying the trim. Stainless steel was used in the making of external body while nickel was used in the preparation of seat ring.

Product segmentation comprises globe valve, butterfly valve, gate valve and ball valve. Application category entails tanks & cold boxes, manifolds, gas trains and liquefiers. Ball valve is expected to grow at a tremendous pace thanks to its reliable features.

Key Vendors

Schlumberger Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Weir Group plc

