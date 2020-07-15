Thymidine Market Manufacturing Cost and Raw Materials Analysis from 2020-2023

15th July 2020 – The global Thymidine Market has been projected to witness an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. “Modification of naturally occurring nucleosides has been determined as a potential approach in the exploration for innovative drugs across the pharmaceutical industry. Nucleosides are widely used to synthesize new therapeutically useful compounds like thymidine. The substrate-based design has emerged as a major trend from chemical point of view and is driving the global pharmaceutical industry.”

Unfortunately, thymidine drugs are expensive and cause major side effects when compared to the standard drugs, resulting in market hindrance. Based on type, the market has been segmented into chemical synthesis method and fermentation method. The major categorization of thymidine market based on application comprise Zidovudine and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market include Lonza, Zhejiang Xianfeng Science Technology, Carbopharm GmbH, Hebei Anminuo, EraGen, Anhui Golden Sun Biopharmaceuticals, Chengzhi, Ducheng, and Zhejiang NHU among others. Initiation of advanced treatment alternatives with second-line drugs have been estimated to deliver a better chance of treatment for the rising geriatric population worldwide.

EraGen is providing state-of-the-art products with enhanced properties specifically designed for scientific professionals for their research and molecular diagnostic needs. Bayer Diagnostics under a license from EraGen have recently incorporated third generation branched DNA thymidine assay called as Versant. It has demonstrated unparallel levels of specificity and sensitivity for quantitative viral load testing in research and clinical labs. SYBR Green and GENE-CODE, a real time PCR alternative have been determined as two main multiplexed genotyping analysis system, which is developed by EraGen and have optimized their global commercialization based on these two platforms.

