Factor Analysis for Costing – Knockout Mice Model

The Knockout mice model market is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to high investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models. Development of new knockout models also increases the application areas for the models. Knockout mice are produced by inactivating/silencing or “knocking out” an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity. Knockout mice models are usually named after the gene that has been inactivated. For instance, the p53 knockout mouse is named after the p53 gene. This gene codes for a protein that arrests cell division and suppresses the growth of tumors, and are hence used in cancer studies.Different research areas that widely use knockout and knockin mice include studying and modeling different types of cancer, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, substance abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s disease. Apart from widespread use of these mice in diverse research areas, continuous introduction of new models coupled with signing of various licensing agreements that adds to the widened usage of the models is providing impetus for the growth of this market.

The study provides granular information regarding pricing of the knock-out mice models with breakdown into various factors that affect the price of the models. Some of the factors leading to price variations in the knock-out mice models that have been analyzed in the report in detail include indications, type of knock-out mice, agreements, discounts, demand & supply, end-users, and physiological characteristics. For instance, the high popularity and easy availability of mice models for diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases translates into relatively lower prices of these models as compared to knockout mice models that address indications such as neurological disorders and rare diseases. Similarly, high complexity in the development of conditional knockouts makes them expensive than constitutive and double knockout models.Moreover, the high demand for some models translates into strong sales, thereby enabling the sellers to reach Break Even Point (BEP) earlier which in turn allows them to recover the cost of development. This factor plays a crucial role in reducing the price of knockout mice models which are in high demand. The report also provides price variations of knock-out mice for the top players in the market. Additionally, it provides insights to both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the price variation of Knock-out mice models. This pricing assessment of Knock-out mice models would help stakeholders in the market to align or re-align their business strategies with respect to pricing of these models. Appropriate pricing of these models is likely to translate into greater revenue share and customer base for the stakeholders in the market.

