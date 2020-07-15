Laboratory Filtration Market : Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US) and Sartorius (Germany) are Leading Players

The global laboratory filtration market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for membrane filtration and rising purity requirements in end-user segments. However, technological developments and alternative technologies are expected to restrain the growth of the laboratory filtration market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The laboratory filtration market is highly consolidated, with a few players competing for a larger market share. The top five players account for more than half of the total market, while the other global and regional market players account for the remaining share.

Prominent players in this market include Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US). These players adopted various strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global laboratory filtration market.

Merck Millipore (US) is one of the prominent players in the global laboratory filtration market. The company is a supplier of lab materials, services, and technologies for the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical & biotechnology drug therapies. The company also has an extensive distribution channel across the globe. The company’s Life Science segment is bifurcated into Process Solutions, Research Solutions, and Applied Solutions. The Process Solutions segment offers laboratory filtration products and systems and has witnessed an increase in revenue from USD 2.5 billion in 2017 to USD 2.9 billion in 2018. This is indicative of the company’s growth in the laboratory filtration market. Merck Millipore focuses on product development to enhance its presence and aims to strengthen its geographic presence via organic and inorganic growth strategies such as expansions and acquisitions. The latter will allow the company to adopt new technologies and incorporate new businesses to complement its existing segments.

Danaher Corporation (US) is one of the leading players in the laboratory filtration market. The company has a wide range of products in the laboratory filtration segment. Danaher has a strong global network in more than 60 countries. The company’s Life Sciences segment provides lab filtration products. The company’s major end users include the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, food & beverage, and laboratory industries. Danaher has implemented several strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions and product launches. Such activities enable the company to command a higher market share.

Sartorius (Germany) has a strong product portfolio in the laboratory filtration market, an established brand name, wide distribution networks in more than 110 countries, and an extensive manufacturing network. Sartorius manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separation, cell culture, concentration, fermentation, and purification. The company operates through two major segments, namely, Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers a broad range of lab filtration products. Sartorius also invested a significant amount in R&D activities. In 2018, the company invested USD 78.2 million as compared to USD 68.8 million in 2017. This allows the company to extend its technological capabilities and provide superior-quality products, thereby helping the company to achieve long-term growth.

