Global Wound Care Biologics Market is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.8%

Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, increasing geriatric population, and increasing burn injuries globally. On the other hand, the high cost of wound care biologics and the higher rejection rate associated with skin grafts & substitutes will restrain the growth of this market.

The global wound care biologics market is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Wound Care Biologics Market by Product (Biological Skin Substitutes (Biosynthetic Products), Topical Agents), Wound Type (Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wound), End User (Hospitals, Burn Centers) – Global Forecast to 2023

Global Wound Care Biologics Market is Segmented on:

1. Product

2. Wound Type

3. End User

Product

y product, the market segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption (due to their high efficacy) are driving the growth of this product segment.

Wound Type

On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns. In 2018, the ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the widespread adoption of wound care biologics for the treatment of ulcers and burn injuries in developed countries and the high incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World

Geographical Growth Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high presence of key players in this region, the availability of a variety of wound biologics products, and the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers this region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx Group (US), Vericel Corporation (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Organogenesis (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Solsys Medical (US), ACell (US), and Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US).