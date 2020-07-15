Life Science Instrumentation Market worth $79.9 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research report “”Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology [Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR,, Microscopy], Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Pharma-Biotech, Agri and Food Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecasts to 2025”

The global life science instrumentation market size is projected to reach USD 79.9 billion by 2025 from USD 60.0 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, technological advancements in analytical instruments, and the availability of funding for life science research are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, rising environmental safety concerns, increasing demand for analytical instruments in several industries, and high demand in emerging nations are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38

Browse Life Science Instrumentation Market Report in Depth TOC:

189 – Market Data Tables

33 – Figures

306 – Pages

By technology, the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and other technologies. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the advantages offered by NGS technologies in DNA sequencing, which substantially provides more throughput and minimizes the need for fragment-cloning methods. In addition, continuous technological advancements and the increasing availability of cheaper sequencing platforms is expected to fuel the growth of life science instrumentation market during the forecast period.

By type, the molecular spectroscopy segment was the largest contributor to the spectroscopy technologies market in 2019

The market for spectroscopy technologies, by type, comprises mass spectrometry, molecular spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry. Molecular spectrometry accounted for the largest share of the spectrometry technologies market in 2019. The large share could be attributed to the wide application of this technology and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the life science instrumentation market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the life science instrumentation industry. The strategic expansions by key market players in emerging Asian countries, the growing pharmaceutical industry in India & China, and conferences, exhibitions, & meetings on analytical instruments is driving growth in the region.

Key Market Players

The vendors operating in the global life science instrumentation market include Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Danaher Corporation (US) signed an agreement with GE Healthcare (US). Under the agreement terms, Danaher will acquire the biopharma business of GE Healthcare.

In 2019, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), entered into an agreement with Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (Providence), (US). The agreement will focus on the application of mass spectrometry technology to develop tools for personalized cancer immunotherapeutics.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Owlstone Medical (UK) entered into an agreement

Under which, both the companies will integrate Thermo’s Q Exactive GC Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap MassSpectrometer into Owlstone Medical’s Breath Biopsy platform.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=38