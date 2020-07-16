Gastrointestinal Stent Market worth 452.6 Million USD by 2022

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Gastrointestinal Stent Market by Type (Biliary, Esophageal, Colonic, Pancreatic Stent) Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Plastic) Disease (Biliary Disease, GI Cancer, IBD), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global gastrointestinal stent market is projected to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2022 from USD 353.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and rising prevalence of GI cancers and other digestive diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the gastrointestinal stent market. The base year considered for the study is 2016, while, the forecast period is 2017 to 2022.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167758126

“By product, the biliary stent segment accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

On the basis of product, the biliary stent segment accounted for the largest share of the global gastrointestinal stent market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of pancreatic cancer and biliary diseases as well as growth in the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of these diseases.

“By disease type, the biliary diseases segment held the largest market share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

On the basis of disease type, the biliary diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases in the elderly population.

“The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the gastrointestinal stent market, by end user, during the forecast period.”

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Scheduling delays for operation, slow operating room turnover times, and the need for increasing the number of operating rooms in hospitals are the major factors supporting the growth of ASCs.

“North America dominated the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The developed healthcare system, rising geriatric population, and high prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the gastrointestinal stent market.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=167758126

The prominent players in the global gastrointestinal stent market are Boston Scientific (US), Cook Group (US), C.R. Bard (US), ELLA-CS (Czech Republic), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), CONMED (US), Cantel Medical (US), Olympus (Japan), Taewoong Medical (South Korea), Micro-Tech (Nanjing) (China), Endo-Flex (Germany), and M.I. Tech (South Korea).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com