Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market $35.6 Million | Growth Drivers and Geographical Analysis

The Global Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market is projected to reach USD 35.6 Million, at a CAGR of 24.3%, the key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes.

According to the new market research report “Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market: Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Funding and Research Grants

Growing Presure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Decision Support Systems

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as rising incidence of sepsis, focus of major players in the region and increasing investment in HCIT expenditure.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market.