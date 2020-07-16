Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2025

16th July 2020 – The global Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market size was worth USD 3.1 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis is one of the leading cause of the growth of orthopedic braces and supports market. It is the most common form of arthritis which affects the population of all ages.

According to the Centres for disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 30 million US adults were estimated to suffer from osteoarthritis. It is estimated that 54.4 million of the US adults are affected with some form of arthritis. People with arthritis are the major target for orthopedic braces and supports. The second most common form of arthritis is rheumatoid arthritis which cause muscle pain.

Increase in geriatric population is one of the primary driver for the growth of the market. This population is highly affected by musculoskeletal disorders. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis and low bone mass is a major threat to around 44 million U.S. men and women of age 50 and older. Approximately, 30% of the post-menopausal women suffer from osteoporosis in the US. Weakening of bones, connecting tissues such as cartilages and ligaments with age increases the risk of muscle injury in knees and shoulders. This supports the increasing need of orthopedic braces and supports.

Sports related injuries are increasing with the increase in participation of people of different ages in various sports activities. Athletes are engaged in fitness related activities such as cycling, running, and others. While performing health benefit related activities, athletes tend to sustain injuries which may give rise to ligament injuries. Athletes involved in indoor health activities are at high risk of ligament tear. This generates the demand for ankle braces. These products help to restrict the movement of affected part thereby making the healing process faster. Orthopedic braces help athletes to protect themselves from further injury. It helps to restrict the movement of the unwanted part during any activity, thereby facilitating a convenient play.

Knee supports and braces segment held the largest market share in 2015, due to a large number of people affected by knee joint and related injuries. Knee braces helps in pressure relief from the joints that are affected by arthritis.

Foot and ankle braces are anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of participation in sports related activities by people of all age group. The increasing number of participants in Paralympics also supports the growth of the market. Upper extremity supports and braces segment are also expected to grow at a significant rate in near future.

Few major companies of the market include DJO Global, Inc.; Breg, Inc.; Alcare Company Ltd.; Bauerfeind AG; Össur Corporate; McDavid Knee Guard, Inc.; FLA Orthopedics, Inc.; Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH; and Frank Stubbs Co., Inc.

The key players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, new product development, and regional expansions. For instance, in 2015, Merz North America acquired ON Light Sciences, Inc., a company specializing in laser-based dermatology with an aim to expand its esthetic product portfolio. These companies are also concentrating on the manufacture of customized braces & supports to cater to the individual needs of the patients.

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

