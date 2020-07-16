Cell Dissociation Market Worth $440.5 Million | Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Factors driving the growth of this market include rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, increasing number of cell culture studies in research institutes and rising government & non-profit organizations focus on chronic diseases research.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Cell Dissociation Market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million, at a CAGR of 12.8%

By product, the market segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. The enzymatic dissociation products segment estimated to account for the largest market of the global cell dissociation market.

The end user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate and largest market share during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products and instruments by these end users.

The tissue segment includes connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissue. Among all, the connective tissue accounted for the largest share of the market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing research on cancer.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the cell dissociation market. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising government funding for cancer research, increasing research on infectious diseases in the research institutes, rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry and presence of all key players in the region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the cell dissociation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US).