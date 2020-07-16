Synthetic Stem Cells Market Worth $14 million | Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for synthetic stem cells. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. The top-down approach was employed to estimate the complete market size.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Synthetic Stem Cells Market is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

The ethical concerns on the use of embryonic stem cells and the risk of tumor formation and immune response to natural stem cells are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.

The major applications of synthetic stem cells include cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and other diseases that require regenerative therapy. Cardiovascular diseases have high prevalence across the globe. Currently, synthetic mesenchymal cells have been developed only for cardiac tissue and have been tested in mice models. The research on cardiac synthetic stem cells is expected to enter the clinical phase in the coming 2-3 years, and the first commercial product would be cardiac synthetic stem cells in the next five years.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Ethical Concerns Regarding Embryonic Stem Cells

Risk of Tumor Formation and Immune Rejection of Natural Stem Cells

Market Opportunities:

Costly Storage and Fragility of Natural Stem Cells

Potential Application in Major Indications

Increasing Stem Cell Research Funding

Key questions addressed by the report:

What is synthetic stem cell technology?

What could be the future of this technology in the coming years?

What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for synthetic stem cells?

What are the major applications of synthetic stem cells?

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. This is majorly attributed to the rising research on stem cells in the region, coupled with public-private funding. The region is a global leader in the research on regenerative therapies such as stem cells and is backed by funding on advanced research infrastructure to commercialize novel regenerative therapies. Moreover, North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology and will be the early adopter of this technology in the coming years.

Key Market Players;

The technology is developed and patented by North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).