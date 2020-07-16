Customized Premixes Market worth 1,691.2 Million USD by 2022

The report “Customized Premixes Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Nutraceuticals, Nucleotides), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Beverages, Dairy, Cereals, Bakery & Confectionery, Nutrition Products, Dietary Supplements) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The customized premixes market is projected to reach USD 1,691.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2016. The market is driven by growing demand for functional and fortified food, growing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products, customized nature and specificity to individual customer requirements, and convenience in usage as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients.

The vitamins segment accounted for the largest share in the customized premixes market for nutrient in 2015

The market for the vitamins segment, among other nutrients, was the largest in 2015. The high growth of industrial consumption of vitamins is driving this market which can be largely attributed to their deficiency in everyday diets of consumers and also due to the fact that they cannot be synthesized by the human body.

The beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by 2022

The beverage segment is the fatsest growing segment of the customized premixes market, by application, in 2015. The high growth of industrial consumption of vitamins is driving this market which can be largely attributed to their deficiency in everyday diets of consumers and also due to the fact that they cannot be synthesized by the human body.

The powder form is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022

Customized nutrient premixes are widely used in the powdered form, as they are largely considered to be more stable in the powdered form than in the liquid form. Further, convenient packaging reduces complexities in the supply chain processes, resulting in increased popularity of this form. Powdered premixes are largely used across an extensive range of food applications, including low-fat milk powders, health drink powders, soup mixes, and desert mixes.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the customized premixes market

The demand for functional foods and food with specific health benefits is experiencing growth in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the changing lifestyles of customers. Also, rising incomes, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), and Vitablend Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands). Other players who are active in the industry are Watson Inc. (U.S.), Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Wright Group (U.S.), DPO International Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia), and Farbest Brands (U.S.).

