Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Overview

The global bleeding disorders treatment market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is valued at USD 10.33 Billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 and 2021, to reach an estimated value of USD 15.09 Billion by 2021.

The increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders and their rising awareness are key market drivers. Government initiatives, rising R&D activities, and investments by key players are further expected to expedite the growth of bleeding disorders treatment market globally.

The report segments this market based on type, drug class, and region. The type segment is further classified into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, von Willebrand Disease (vWD), and others. The hemophilia A and B are further classified (based on disease management) as prophylaxis and on-demand. The hemophilia A segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2015.

The drug class segment is further classified into plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, antifibrinolytics, fibrin sealants, and others. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2015. Growth in this market is attributed to the rising R&D investments for the development and manufacturing of recombinant products by major players. Plasma-derived segment is estimated to register the slowest CAGR, owing to its reducing demand from end users due to risk of acquiring blood-associated infections. Additionally, difficulty in sourcing plasma from blood (due to scarcity of blood donors) further limits the growth of plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates market.

Based on region, the global bleeding disorders treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to contribute the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The market in APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of these disorders in the emerging economies such as India and China.

The key players operating in bleeding disorders treatment market include Shire (U.S.), CSL Behring (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Biogen (U.S.), and Octapharma (Switzerland).

