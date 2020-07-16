Vaccine Adjuvants Market Opportunities in the Next 5 years

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global vaccine adjuvants market consists of human and veterinary adjuvants that are used to improve the efficacy of vaccines. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on prevention of diseases.

The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category – Forecasts to 2021

Browse 90 market data tables with 42 figures spread through 156 pages

Download PDF Brochure Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152603894

Vaccine Adjuvants market is segmented based on product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application category.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and other adjuvants. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. High prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing funding for adjuvant research will drive the growth of this market segment.

Based on route of administration, the vaccine adjuvants market includes oral route, subcutaneous route, intranasal route, intramuscular route, intradermal route, and other routes. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Rising geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.

Request Sample Report of vaccine adjuvants market : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152603894

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China and India. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing government investments for vaccine research and development, rising number of conferences and symposiums, and high growth in the Indian biotechnology sector are the major factors driving the market in the Asian region.

Key Players:

Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).

Customization Options:

1. Company Information: Detailed company profiles of five or more market players

2. Opportunities Assessment: A detailed report underlining the various growth opportunities presented in the market