Outbyte Driver Updater: New Version Released for Smoother Software Performance

Sydney, Australia, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced PC users may be able to update Windows 10 drivers manually by searching for the correct version at Microsoft Driver Center ensuring that it matches the device type and exact model, downloading and installing it. However, this process takes time and carries the risk of getting an incorrect driver version or downloading an unofficial driver, which may be bundled with spyware or viruses.

Because of these risks, novice users are recommended to use Driver Updater, special software that checks for outdated or missing drivers, downloads the latest official versions released by the device manufacturer, and automatically updates drivers without requiring the user to make any complicated decisions.

Outbyte Driver Updater (https://outbyte.com/en/software/driver-updater/) will scan your computer for outdated or missing drivers and provide you with an easy way to download and install the latest driver versions, which effectively resolves driver-related system issues and device malfunctions. The software is certified by a leading cybersecurity organization AppEsteem and adheres to the best practices and standards of the software industry.

Outbyte Driver Updater tool contains drivers for a variety of Windows 10 devices. With just one click you can update drivers for the following devices: laptops, netbooks, tablets, printers, scanners, MFP devices, hard drives, optical disk drivers, wireless network cards, Bluetooth, monitors, video cards and audio cards. With access to a comprehensive database of over 200,000 drivers, you can be sure you will always have the latest updates and enjoy uninterrupted device operation.

Company background:

Outbyte Computing Pty Ltd develops optimization software both for Windows and Mac computers. Founded in 2016, Outbyte software is being used by more than 500,000 people worldwide.

Outbyte products cover most aspects of computer experience from computer performance and stability to privacy and security. The software is aimed at cleaning, speeding up, and optimizing PC in a user-friendly way without requiring specific technical skills. The company’s mission is to deliver tools that are light on system resources, effective and easy to use for novices and professionals alike.