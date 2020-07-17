Starch Recovery Systems Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The report “Starch Recovery Systems Market By Component (Refining sieves, Hydrocyclones and centrifuges, Vacuum filters, Screw conveyors, and Filling stations), Plant size (Large, Medium, and Small), Application, and Region – Global Forecast To 2023″, The starch recovery systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 256 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Owing to factors such as the growing demand for snack food products; increasing environmental concerns; manufacturers’ inclination toward cost-efficient manufacturing processes and toward gaining profits from byproducts, the global market for starch recovery systems is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global starch recovery systems market during the forecast period. Expansion of the potato processing industry is driving the demand for starch recovery systems market in the Asia Pacific region. The potato processing industry in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the increasing demand for processed potato products. Additionally, the potato processing industries have developed an inclination toward eco-efficient processing systems with better quality products and a reduced amount of industrial discharge, in recent years; this is also driving the market in this region. These factors are expected to create a potential market for starch recovery systems in the potato processing industry. Promising markets such as India and China, along with other Asian countries, hold great potential for the growth of starch recovery systems.

The key players profiled have a strong presence in the global starch recovery systems market; they include GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Andritz (Austria), NivobaHovex (Netherlands), MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP (Australia), Myande Group (China), Larsson Sweden (Sweden), Sino-Food Machinery (China), Flo-Mech (UK), Hiller GmbH (Germany), Flottweg (Germany), Stamex Technology (Thailand), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey).

The key players adopted various growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions & mergers to cater to the increasing demand for starch recovery systems among the potato processing industry and to expand their businesses across regions. The companies in this market are focusing on increasing their investments in R&D activities to develop equipment with advanced technologies. The companies are also focusing on improving their geographic presence by expanding their manufacturing and sales facilities in various countries.

The companies have invested in innovations and technologies to create an increasing demand for starch recovery systems in the potato processing industry. Companies such as GEA (Germany) majorly focus on increasing their customer base in different geographies by opening new facilities, R&D centers, and sales offices. However, Alfa Laval (Sweden) is mainly focused on new product launches for expanding its product portfolio. Myande Group (China) is one of the main players in the starch recovery and processing industries; it offers customized automation and turnkey solutions. The company is proficient in providing starch processing and recovery equipment and machinery.

NivobaHovex (Netherlands) is another major privately owned company involved in machinery, production lines, individual machines, and factory solutions. The company manufactures equipment and provides turnkey solutions for the starch manufacturing and processing industries. The company focuses on organic growth and new product developments to achieve growth In January 2018, Nivoba BV (Netherlands) and Hovex (Netherlands) announced a merger. This recent merger of Nivoba BV and Hovex would strengthen the newly formed entity’s position in the starch recovery systems market.

Flottweg (Germany) is manufacturer and provider of separation technology and equipment such as decanters separators, centrifuges, belt presses, and processing systems. In June 2018, Flottweg announced its plan to invest USD 43.3 million in constructing a new production plant of about 55,000 m² in Vilsbiburg, Germany. In April 2017, Flottweg expanded a new unit in Vilsbiburg, Germany consisting of an R&D center, design department, Flottweg academy, and HR department. The company is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capacity to cater to the maximum number of clients and to offer more products and services.