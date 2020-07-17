Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million | North America hold the largest share

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

What Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the bone cement and glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).