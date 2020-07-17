Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Worth $695.7 million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Software, Hardware (Printer & Labeling Systems), Consumables), Technology (Barcode, RFID), Application (Tissue Cassette, Slide Tracking), End User (Hospital Labs) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%, to reach $695.7 million.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This can majorly be attributed to the growing need to automate the sample labeling process for reducing manual errors, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of anatomic laboratories, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, and the increasing workload in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Based on application, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into slide tracking, tissue cassettes and blocks tracking, and specimen tracking. The slide tracking segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the implementation of tracking systems for reducing specimen identification errors and increasing workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

What Key Factors will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Volume of Diagnostic Tests Performed in Anatomic Pathology Laboratories

Increasing Number of Legal Cases Around Cancer Misdiagnosis

Increasing Consolidation Among Anatomic Pathology Laboratories

Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems to Enhance Laboratory Efficiency

Rapid Growth in the Emerging Markets of APAC and Latin America

Geographic Analysis;

Further breakdown of the APAC market into Japan, China, and India

Further breakdown of the Rest of the World market into Latin America and the Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the track and trace solutions market.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).