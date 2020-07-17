Research Antibodies Market worth $ 12.60 Billion by 2022

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Research Antibodies Market by Product (Antibodies (Primary, Secondary)(Mouse, Rabbit)), Reagents), Technology (Western Blot, Flow Cytometry, Elisa, Immunoflourescence, Immunohistochemistry), Application, & End User – Global Forecast to 2022″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research antibodies market (including reagents) is expected to reach USD 12.60 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 9.33 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing R&D activities and expenditure in the life science industry, increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery, and the growing collaboration between industries and academic institutes are the key drivers of the research antibodies market. However, the quality concerns over research antibodies (with respect to research reproducibility), cost- and time- intensive antibody development processes, and the pricing pressures faced by prominent market players are the major challenges currently at play in the market

By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global research antibodies market (including reagents), in 2016. This can be attributed to the fact that a large number of reagents are used in various routine assays and techniques.

The western blotting segment dominated the market in 2016

Based on technology, the western blotting segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market. Its ability to quantify as little as 0.1 nanograms of protein in a sample with high specificity makes it an indispensable tool in proteomic research; this is the key factor driving market growth.

The proteomics segment held the largest market share in 2016

Based on application, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the deployment of proteomic-based approaches in biomarker detection and cancer profiling, increasing R&D expenditure, and availability of funds from various organizations.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies held the largest market share in 2016

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market owing to the high uptake of research-specific antibodies in the drug discovery and development process, along with the increasing use of these research tools in the ever-developing proteomics research sector.

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market in 2016, followed by Europe. This regional segment shows significant market growth opportunities owing to the increasing research activities in the fields of proteomics and genomics, favorable government funding initiatives, and the growing focus of stakeholders on research projects.

The major players in the research antibodies market (including reagents) are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (U.K.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GenScript (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.).

