Occupant Classification System Market to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade 2028 by Fact.MR Study

Occupant classification system is installed in vehicles as a vital component of passenger safety system. It is equipped with different sensors which are designed to detect and provide information regarding different activities like passenger existence, passenger’s sitting posture and passenger weight in order to prevent causalities in case of improper airbag deployment.

Electronic systems are preferred by stake holders to increase the different aspects related to passengers like safety and comfort. Automakers are installing sensors in latest models of vehicles. Sensors have taken shape of mainstream trend in automotive industry which attracts stake holders and compels them to invest in this direction. Occupant-gesture recognition is one of the major technologies of occupant classification system which is gaining traction in automotive industry. Manufacturers in the global market are collaborating with different stake holders to develop new technologies for automobiles. Fraunhofer ISC researchers collaborated with Isringhausen GmbH and introduced smart seats for drivers which are laced with gesture control sensors.

Occupant classification system is generally referred as supplemental restraint system and is a vital component of air bag system. Airbags are deployed in vehicles to mitigate fatalities in passenger and drivers. Safety sensing systems are increasingly adopted by automakers to avoid possible mishaps that can be caused by faulty airbag deflation. Government organizations in US have made automatic suppression system mandatory for all the vehicles on road. They are busy testing different occupant classification system like crash sensing system.

Tier 2 and tier 3 players are gaining prominence

The competitive landscape of occupant classification system market is consolidated where top players have the monopoly. Tier 1 players are investing in providing labor and performing R&D activities required in the occupant classification system market. These players own around 70% of the market share and the rest of the market is acquired by tier 2 and tier 3 players. Fact.MR report highlights the fact that price of technologies which are sensor based is to decline in the coming future with increasing adoption rate of technology. Emerging economies like China provide opportunities of growth to the tier 2 and tier3 market players. Both these players ae gaining prominence in the developing region which makes them capable of giving tough competition to tier 1 players.

Factors like increase in on-road vehicles and growth in awareness reading safety features in automobiles are generating huge opportunities for the manufacturers in the global market for occupant classification system. Consumers with great purchase power demand advanced safety features in their vehicles during purchase. Nearly all the mid-sized cars in passenger car segment come laced with advanced occupant classification system. Major stake holders in the market are striving to increase the commercial sale of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles employ reliable sensor technologies for safety of the passengers as it is driverless. Growth in sales of such vehicles generate attractive opportunities for manufacturers in the global market.

Prominent players in the global occupant classification system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Joyson Safety Systems, IEE Sensing and TE Connectivity.

