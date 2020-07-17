Covid 19 Impact on Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ — Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is driving the growth of this market.

According to the new market research “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type (Drapes (Cardiovascular, General Surgery, C- Section, Lithotomy, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic), Gown (Standard, Reinforced, High-Performance)), Utility (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital) — Global Forecast to 2023” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

By type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is classified into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of surgical drapes in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for prevention from surgical site infection.

Based on usage pattern, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The disposable surgical drapes and gowns segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The advantages of disposable drapes over reusable drapes such as optimum barrier protection, consistent quality, and dependability are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. With a large number of surgeries performed in hospitals, there is a constant and high demand for surgical drapes and gowns in this end-user segment.

Based on region, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and the strong presence of industry players in this region.

The major players in the surgical drapes and gowns market are Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).